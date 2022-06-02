US Equestrian Now Accepting Grant Applications for Licensed Official Development

Lexington, Ky.- US Equestrian is pleased to announce it is now accepting applications for licensed official development grants. Applicants must be active USEF competing members and a USEF licensed official or have an active licensed official application. Grants are intended to reduce financial barriers for USEF or U.S. FEI officials to complete application requirements related to a new license application or a license promotion.

Individuals can apply for grants in one of two categories – a general grant or U35 grant. General grants will be considered based on the competition environment need for more officials, or higher-level officials. The U35 grants will provide an opportunity to support individuals under the age of 35 to become a licensed official or apply for a promotion.

“Offering a grant category dedicated to individuals under the age of 35 is an exciting way for the Federation to focus on the future,” said Alina Brazzil, Director of Licensed Officials. “Talent identification and support are key in order to continue the strength of our officiating pool in the U.S. for both national and international officials.”

"Development of the official’s pathway is an important facet of the competition environment,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer. The Federation plans to support individuals that have the drive to develop their education and become a leader in the officiating field.”

Applicants are encouraged to think creatively and apply for competition and clinic experiences that would not normally be available to them due to financial barriers.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit a completed application form on or before July 15, 2022, to [email protected]. Applications may be considered on a rolling basis after the initial deadline if grant funds are still available.

Application Form