US Equestrian Launches “Ride United. Ride with US Equestrian.” Campaign

US Equestrian has kicked off a new marketing initiative to celebrate the power of the equestrian community and to help members better understand the unique and important benefits provided by US Equestrian that help participants of all ages and abilities achieve their personal goals in the sport from leadline to the Olympic Games.

The “Ride United. Ride with US Equestrian.” campaign features US Equestrian members and a new educational micro-site which highlights the unique role US Equestrian plays in uniting the community while ensuring access, fairness, safety, welfare and joy for all participants. With more than 2,300 USEF licensed competitions, 29 breeds and disciplines, vital safety and welfare initiatives, a comprehensive rulebook and hearing process, health coverage, MemberPerks discounts, a free USEF Network and more, the new Ride United microsite offers an easy roadmap for all to navigate the many benefits of US Equestrian membership.

A 30-second member video and digital ads have also launched across social media and equestrian media outlets. The campaign will expand to include multiple member voices sharing why they value equestrian sport, the equestrian community and US Equestrian as a governing body that unites us all and provides the framework for organized sport in the U.S.

If you would like to share your story about why equestrian sport, the community and US Equestrian are important to you, please e-mail us at [email protected]. We are always looking for feedback on how we can do more for members so we invite and encourage you to visit our Member Feedback Hub.