US Equestrian Federation Names Sonja Keating Chief Executive Officer

Lexington, Ky. — The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Sonja Keating as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2027. Keating, currently USEF’s Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, succeeds Bill Moroney, who will retire at the end of 2026 after more than a decade leading the Federation.

The appointment concludes a comprehensive national search led by a Board Search Committee chaired by USEF President Tom O’Mara and conducted in partnership with Korn Ferry. Before contacting candidates, the committee surveyed the membership and held one-on-one conversations with athletes, affiliate leaders and directors to identify the qualities, experience and leadership approach needed in the next CEO. That input, together with the role's responsibilities and a leadership benchmark developed with Korn Ferry, established the criteria used to evaluate every candidate.

Using the criteria informed by members and stakeholders, Korn Ferry identified more than 100 prospects across equestrian sport, national governing bodies, membership associations and commercial leadership. Internal and external candidates underwent the same process and were evaluated using the same interviews, assessments and reference checks.

“Our members told us what they needed from the next CEO, and the committee used that input to evaluate a strong national field through a rigorous, consistent process,” said O’Mara. “Sonja emerged as the strongest candidate against those criteria. She combines understanding of the sport with the operational experience to lead this organization and a plan for the future. Most importantly, she demonstrated that the welfare of the horse and the needs of our membership will be at the center of her leadership and the Federation’s decisions. The Board is confident she is the right leader for the next chapter.”

"I am honored to lead US Equestrian and grateful to the Board, our members, and Bill for his partnership and his years of service," said Keating. "Our purpose is to serve members, protect horse welfare, and uphold fairness, safety, and enjoyment. Those responsibilities will guide every decision I make. There is important work ahead, and I am excited to get started."

“Sonja has been a trusted partner to this organization and to me, and she has earned this through the quality of her work and her commitment to our members,” said Moroney. “I am confident in the Federation’s future under her leadership and will do everything I can to support her.”

Keating joined USEF in 2006, serving as General Counsel before being named Chief Operating Officer in 2022 while retaining her legal responsibilities. She has represented USEF with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, the Fédération Equestre Internationale and USEF’s affiliate organizations.

Moroney will continue to lead the Federation through December 31, 2026. Keating will assume her new role on January 1, 2027. Over the next 90 days, Keating will work with Moroney on a transition while also transitioning out of her current role as General Counsel & Chief Operating Officer.

Media Contact

Kimberly Loushin, USEF Content Editor, [email protected], (859) 225-6948