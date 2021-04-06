US Equestrian and The Dutta Corporation Announce Continued Partnership

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian and The Dutta Corporation are pleased to announce their renewed partnership for 2021. In addition to being an Official Partner of US Equestrian, The Dutta Corporation supports US Equestrian’s programs through the following sponsorships:

Title Sponsor of the U.S. Dressage Team

Title Sponsor of the Dressage Grand Prix and Intermediate I Ranking Lists

Official Equine Air Transportation for the U.S. Equestrian Teams

“We are honored to continue our partnership as the official equine air transportation for US Equestrian, and look forward to supporting our teams and serving our U.S. horses and riders around the globe,” said Tim Dutta, Founder and CEO of The Dutta Corp.

“We’re thrilled to have The Dutta Corp. on board as an Official Partner again in 2021, and for their sponsorship of our U.S. Dressage Team and ranking lists,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “After a challenging 2020, this year promises to be an exciting one as global competition reopens and our athletes work toward the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Our partnership with The Dutta Corp. is invaluable in bringing our teams to success on the world stage.”

About The Dutta Corporation

The Dutta Corporation is an international and domestic horse air shipping company founded by J. Tim Dutta that has been expanding rapidly since its inception in 1988. For more than three decades, J. Tim Dutta and the Dutta team have put the horse first and foremost. With state of the art jet stalls and an expert team of grooms, The Dutta Corp. provides expert horse air transport tailored to serve the horse. The Dutta Corp. has delivered horses from around the world to and from top international competitions including the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, FEI World Equestrian Games, and FEI World Cup Finals. We Give Horses Wings™