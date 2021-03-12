US Equestrian Driving News – March 2021

Driving Sport Committee News

US Equestrian welcomes the following new members to the Driving Sport Committee which oversees the FEI Non-Olympic discipline of Combined Driving at USEF:

Anna Koopman, a PATH-certified instructor as well as active driver.

John Porter, an FEI Driving Steward and Organizer.

Steve Wilson, a four-time Advanced Pair horse National Champion and two-time US Team driver.

Additionally, USEF President Thomas O’Mara requested letters of motivation from Driving Sport Committee members who were interested in leading this Committee as Chair. After reviewing the submissions, Mr. O’Mara has appointed Mr. Steve Wilson to the position of Chair and we look forward to his leadership in this role.

2021 FEI World Championship Selection Procedures

US Equestrian announces publication of the Board-approved 2021 Selection Procedures for the FEI World Championship for Pairs & the FEI Driving World Championship for Ponies as well as AMENDED Selection Procedures for the FEI Para Driving World Championship.

The FEI Para Driving World Championship was postponed from 2020 and will now take place from August 5-8, 2021 in Schildau, Germany. The FEI Driving World Championship for Pair horses will take place from September 8-12, 2021 in Kronenberg, Netherlands, followed by the FEI Driving World Championships for Ponies (singles, pairs, four-in-hand) taking place from September 16-19, 2021 in Le Pin au Haras, France.

Drivers interested in being considered for selection should review the complete selection procedures and other relevant documents found on the Combined Driving page of the USEF website.

Applications for selection are due by May 1 for all events, with late application deadlines as follows:

Para-Driving World Championship applications are due by May 1, 2021 .

Late applications will be accepted until June 1, 2021 with a late application fee.

NO applications accepted after June 1, 2021.



Late applications will be accepted until July 16, 2021 with a late application fee.

Late applications will be accepted until July 1, 2021 with a late application fee.

NO applications accepted after July 1, 2021.

To submit the online application for FEI World Championships, log in to your Athlete Dashboard at athletes.usef.org. Direct any questions about the application process to Danielle Aamodt, Director of Driving, at [email protected].

