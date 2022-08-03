US Equestrian and Charles Owen Announce Continued Partnership for 2022

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that equestrian safety product manufacturer Charles Owen will continue as a partner and the Official Helmet Supplier of US Equestrian for 2022. This longstanding partnership has been in place since 2017.

This year, Charles Owen will expand its support of the U.S. Eventing Team, providing BodyBase Pro shirts and helmet covers in team colors for athletes on the World Championship and Nations Cup teams. Additionally, Charles Owen will continue as a sponsor of USEF National Championships across multiple disciplines, including the Junior Jumper National Championships and USEF Pony Finals.

“We are thrilled to renew our sponsorship with US Equestrian as the Official Helmet Supplier,” said Alex Burek, Marketing Director for Charles Owen. “We have collaborated with the organization for many years on our mission to save lives and help equestrians ride with confidence. We’re excited to use our partnership as the basis to launch exciting new products in the industry to bring even more safety to the sport.”

“Charles Owen has been an outstanding partner of US Equestrian for many years,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “With their dedication to advancing the technology behind equestrian safety gear, Charles Owen helps elite athletes perform their best and everyday riders safely enjoy their horses. We are appreciative of their continued support.”

About Charles Owen:

Charles Owen has long been a name synonymous with safety and research in the equestrian industry. The brand recently celebrated its 110th anniversary and continues to produce industry-leading designs for riding helmets and body protectors through its sister brand Airowear. Made in Britain, Charles Owen products are sought after around the world in every equestrian discipline. www.charlesowen.com