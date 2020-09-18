US Equestrian Announces Virtual Program Observation Events for Dressage

Lexington, Ky. – As part of its mission to identify and support up-and-coming athletes, USEF Dressage coaching staff will conduct a series of Virtual Observation Events to take place in October. These events are open to new athlete/horse combinations in three categories:

Development (U25, Small Tour through Grand Prix)

Youth (FEI Junior and Young Rider age)

Young Horse (Four- to Seven-year-old horses)

Selected athletes will receive feedback from the USEF coaching staff, and athletes’ own trainers are welcomed and encouraged to be part of the virtual observation events. The events will be conducted live over approved video-streaming devices.

“Our virtual observation events will provide a wonderful opportunity to scout for promising dressage talent from all around the country,” said Hallye Griffin, Managing Director of Dressage at US Equestrian “The 2020 competition season was an abbreviated one. Embracing virtual technology allows us to continue to work toward our goals of finding and fostering prospective U.S. team members for future championships and will open the door to as many qualified combinations as possible without the limitations of travel and other logistics.”

The dates of the events are as follows:

October 15-16th – Development

October 17-18th - Young Horse

October 31-November 1st – Youth

Applicants for all divisions will be required to submit a video and meet minimum requirements. See the full requirements here. Athletes who are current program participants may apply with a new horse.

The application deadline for all divisions is October 1. The application is available here.

Questions? Please contact the US Equestrian Dressage Department at [email protected].

All elements of the events will follow USEF Safe Sport Policies and the U.S. Center of SafeSport Code.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF Sponsors and Members.