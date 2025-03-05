US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for Longines League of Nations™ Ocala CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the Longines League of Nations™ Ocala CSIO5*-LLN in Ocala, Fla., hosted at the World Equestrian Center from March 19-23, 2025. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.



The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Competition Information

The LLN competition will begin on Wednesday, March 19, and conclude on Saturday, March 23. The $350,000 Lugano Diamonds Grand Prix CSIO5* will take place on Thursday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the highlight event, the Longines League of Nations CSIO5* team competition, will take place on Saturday, March 22, with round one beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET and concluding with round two at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Longines League of Nations™ competition brings together the top ten teams from around the globe with fields of four-athlete teams, and the best three scores will count from the first round. For the second round, the best eight teams return with three athletes, selected by each team’s chef d’equipe starting in reverse order of standing after the first round. The final placings are determined by the combined penalties of each team’s three best athlete scores in the first round and all of the team’s three athlete scores in the second round.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF.