US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Junior and Young Rider Teams for 2026 FEI Youth Jumping Nations Cup™ Final Kronenberg

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent U.S. Jumping at the 2026 FEI FEI Youth Jumping Nations Cup™ Final hosted from September 9-13, at Peelbergen Equestrian Centre, in Kronenberg, the Netherlands. U.S. Jumping will field both a Junior Team and a Young Rider Team. Both teams will be led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski and Team Leader Erin Keating.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Young Rider Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Campbell Brown (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Isabelle Ehman (Milton, Ga.)

Kait Meggenhofen (Noblesville, Ind.)

Eleanor Rudnicki (Conroe, Texas)

JJ Torano (Wellington, Fla.)

The following athletes have been selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Junior Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Rylynn Conway (Fair Haven, N.J.)

Alice Goodwin (Richmond, Va.)

Lauren Padilla (Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.)

Scarlett Samuels (New York, N.Y.)

Violet Tatum (Los Angeles, Calif.)



Competition Information

The 2026 FEI Youth Jumping Nations Cup™ Final will take place in Kronenberg, Netherlands, featuring pony, children, junior, and young rider classes for each different category. The U.S. Junior Jumping Team will jump at a height of 1.40m, while the U.S. Young Rider Jumping Team will compete at 1.45m in height. Each team will contest two qualifying rounds early in the week beginning on Thursday, September 10, to compete in the Youth Jumping Nations Cup™ Final for both categories on Sunday, September 13.

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