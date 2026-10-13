US Equestrian Announces U.S. Endurance Team for 2026 FEI Endurance World Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations named to the U.S. Endurance Team for the 2026 FEI Endurance World Championship in Butheeb, UAE on December 19, 2026, and the team will be led by Chef d'Equipe Jeffrey Stuart.

The following unranked athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected to the U.S. Endurance Team for the 2026 FEI Endurance World Championships and are listed in alphabetical order.

Heather Davis (The Plains, Va.) and SM Mi Anay, a 2015 Arabian mare (SM Mi Lord x Anay Fatima) owned by Haras Paso Manzanero

Heather Reynolds (Dunnellon, Fla.) and Supersonic Zell, a 2012 Arabian gelding (SW Zell x Just N Tyme) owned by Heather Reynolds, Jeremy Reynolds, and Zhaoyi Cheng

Kelsey Russell (Williston, Fla.) and Juno Im Gold, a 2015 Half-Arabian gelding (Flash Golden x LM Parys) owned by Valerie Kanavy

Meg Sleeper (Frenchtown, N.J.) and her own Belesema Sapphire, a 2012 Arabian mare (Belesemo Magic x Cal Flaming Emit)

Nicole Wertz (Auburn, Calif.) and her own Little Sammy SV, a 2015 Arabian gelding (Sammy V x Zans Little Wing)

Competition Information:

The 2026 FEI Endurance World Championship will take place in Butheeb, UAE and begin on Thursday, Dec. 17, with the opening ceremony (venue to be confirmed), followed by the first vet inspection on Friday, Dec. 18. The Championship will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19, beginning at 5:45 a.m. (Dec. 18 at 8:45/9:45 p.m. EST/EDT), and awards will be presented on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Event Website

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Endurance by following USA Endurance on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.