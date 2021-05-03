US Equestrian Announces U.S. Dressage Team Short List for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the 12 athletes who have been selected to the U.S. Dressage Olympic Short List. The total of 15 athlete/horse combinations are in consideration for the three team spots and one traveling reserve for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer.

The following athletes and horses have been selected to the U.S. Dressage Team Olympic Short List and are listed in alphabetical order:

Katherine Bateson-Chandler (Wellington, Fla.) and Alcazar , a 2005 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Jane Clark



(Wellington, Fla.) and , a 2005 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Jane Clark Susan Dutta (Wellington, Fla.) and her own and Tim Dutta’s Don Design DC , a 2010 Hanoverian gelding, and her own and Tim Dutta’s Figeac DC , a 2009 Oldenburg gelding



(Wellington, Fla.) and her own and Tim Dutta’s , a 2010 Hanoverian gelding, and her own and Tim Dutta’s , a 2009 Oldenburg gelding Ben Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Illuster Van De Kampert , a 2008 Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Sasha Cutter for Nuvolari Holdings and Amy Roberts Ebeling



(Moorpark, Calif.) and , a 2008 Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Sasha Cutter for Nuvolari Holdings and Amy Roberts Ebeling Jessica Howington (Wellington, Fla.) and Cavalia , her own 2007 KWPN mare



(Wellington, Fla.) and , her own 2007 KWPN mare Charlotte Jorst (Reno, Nev.) and Kastel’s Nintendo , a 2003 Warmblood stallion owned by Kastel Denmark



(Reno, Nev.) and , a 2003 Warmblood stallion owned by Kastel Denmark Olivia LaGoy-Weltz (Haymarket, Va.) and Rassing’s Lonoir , her own and Mary Anne McPhail’s 2004 Danish Warmblood gelding



(Haymarket, Va.) and , her own and Mary Anne McPhail’s 2004 Danish Warmblood gelding Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Salvino , a 2007 Hanoverian stallion owned by Betsy Juliano LLC, and Harmony’s Duval , a 2008 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Duval Partners LLC



(Wellington, Fla.) and , a 2007 Hanoverian stallion owned by Betsy Juliano LLC, and , a 2008 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Duval Partners LLC Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Suppenkasper , a 2008 KWPN gelding owned by Four Winds Farm and Akiko Yamazaki



(San Diego, Calif.) and , a 2008 KWPN gelding owned by Four Winds Farm and Akiko Yamazaki Jennifer Schrader-Williams (Olympia, Wash.) and Millione a 2003 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Millione Partners, LLC



(Olympia, Wash.) and a 2003 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Millione Partners, LLC Sabine Schut-Kery (Napa, Calif.) and Sanceo , a 2006 Hanoverian stallion owned by Alice Womble



(Napa, Calif.) and , a 2006 Hanoverian stallion owned by Alice Womble Alice Tarjan (Oldwick, N.J.) and Candescent , her own 2010 Hanoverian mare



(Oldwick, N.J.) and , her own 2010 Hanoverian mare Nick Wagman (San Diego, Calif.) and Don John, a 2008 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Beverly Gepfer, and Ferano, a 2010 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Elizabeth Keadle



Athletes and horses will compete in the U.S. Dressage Short List Mandatory Observation Event at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, Fla., from June 8-12. Additional information including live streaming details, spectator attendance, and VIP availability for the Mandatory Observation Event will be announced in the next few weeks.



The final team selection will be announced by June 21, 2021. All nominations to the U.S. Olympic Team are subject to approval by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.