US Equestrian Announces Updated Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships (JHNC) Specifications for 2027

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the 2027 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships (JHNC) specifications have been approved and are now released to the public.

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The full updated 2027 USEF Junior Hunter National Championship Specifications document can be found here.

The East Coast Championship will take place from June 23-27, 2027, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.

The West Coast Championship will take place from July 29-August 1, 2027, at HITS Del Mar Horsepark in Del Mar, Calif.

Notable Updates

Entry Restrictions

Beginning with the 2027 championships, there is an additional exception to section b. Athletes who have competed at 1.30m or above during the qualifying period and through the conclusion of the championship may compete one large and one small entry in the 3’3” Junior Hunter section on horses that they own .

Horses may only compete in either the East or the West Championship and in one junior hunter section at the championship.

Handy Hunter Phase

For the Handy Hunter Phase, the order of go will be randomized . The order of go may not be changed without the approval of the Show Committee.

Class Entries

If any section during the championship has less than 10 entries, it will be combined with another section within the same height. If sections are combined, prize money will be reallocated and distributed evenly between the remaining classes within the section.

Learn more about the 2027 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships here. Additional questions should be directed to [email protected].