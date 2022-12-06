US Equestrian Announces Participants for the 2023 Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic Week Presented by Zen Elite Equestrian Center

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who have been selected to participate in the 2023 Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic Week (RDHCW) presented by Zen Elite Equestrian Center. The clinic will take place January 3-8 at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla.

The following participants are listed in alphabetical order:

Ellanor Boehning (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.)

M.K. Connatser (Dallas, Texas)

Kasey Denny (Williston, Fla.)

Korey Denny (Williston, Fla.)

Leah Drew (Lincoln, Mass.)

Ella Fruchterman (Woodbury, Minn.)

Tiggy Gates (Encinitas, Calif.)

Maryn Geck (West Linn, Ore.)

Josephine Hinnemann (Murrieta, Calif.)

Kylee Kment (Palmyra, Neb.)

Lexie Kment (Palmyra, Neb.)

Kayley Knollman (Maineville, Ohio)

Sydney Lipar (The Woodlands, Texas)

Callie O’Connell (Wilmington, Mass.)

Marin Roth (Bloomington, Ill.)

Sophia Schults (Wellington, Fla.)

Gemma Starn (Putnam Valley, N.Y.)

Madison Sumner (Wellington, Fla.)

Autumn Vavrick (Oxford, Mich.)

Virginia Woodcock (Atlanta, Ga.)

The purpose of the annual RDHCW is to develop the next generation of U.S. Dressage Team talent. Participants will receive instruction from industry professionals on topics related to riding, competing, and horse care. This year’s clinicians for the ridden sessions of the RDHCW are Katherine Bateson-Chandler, Ali Brock, Katie Duerrhammer, Olivia LaGoy-Weltz, and Shelly Francis.

Automatic invitations to the RDHCW are sent to the champion and reserve champion from the Adequan®/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship, top three overall winners from the Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship and the Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship, the highest-placed U.S. individual and freestyle medalists from the FEI North American Youth Championships in the Young Rider and Junior divisions, and the champion and reserve champion from the USEF Children and Pony Rider Dressage National Championships and the USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals. The remaining clinic spaces are open to wildcard applicants.

US Equestrian members will be able to watch a live stream of the riding sessions from RDHCW on USEF Network thanks to support from Zen Elite Equestrian Center.

For more information, contact Kristen Brett, US Equestrian Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].

