US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for 2023 CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for the CHIO Aachen CSIO5* at CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival in Aachen, Germany, from June 27 – July 2, 2023. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.

The following athletes have been named to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Natalie Dean (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Bliss Heers (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

Devin Ryan (Long Valley, N.J.)

McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.)

Competition Information

The jumping portion of CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival will begin Tuesday, June 27. The Mercedes-Benz Nations Cup will take place Thursday, June 29, and the Rolex Grand Prix of Aachen will take place Sunday, July 2.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.