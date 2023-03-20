US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for 2023 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of USA at San Juan Capistrano CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team at the 2023 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of USA at San Juan Capistrano CSIO5*. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.

The following athletes have been named to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

The CSIO5* will take place during the San Juan Capistrano International in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Competition will begin Thursday, May 11, and conclude Sunday, May 14. The Nations Cup will close out the competition on Sunday, May 14, at noon PT/3 p.m. ET.

Watch the 2023 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of USA at San Juan Capistrano CSIO5* live on FEI.TV.

Event Website | Schedule | Results

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.