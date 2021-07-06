US Equestrian Announces Mid-Year Updates to USEF Eventing High Performance Training Lists

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce mid-year updates to the USEF Eventing High Performance Training Lists for the 2021 competition year. The training lists are part of U.S. Performance Director Erik Duvander’s U.S. Eventing Pathway Program, focused on developing combinations to deliver sustainable success for the USEF Eventing Program at the international championship level. The updated training lists can be viewed here.

“The mid-season update to the High Performance Training Lists is intended to add athlete combinations rather than remove any combinations,” said Erik Duvander, U.S. Performance Director for Eventing. “This update adds two combinations that have been named as first alternate and direct reserve to the Olympic Team after a strong spring season of competition. The Elite, Pre-Elite and Development lists will receive a full evaluation following the conclusion of the 2021 season in November.”

The mid-year updates have been approved by an Ad Hoc Group of the Eventing Sport Committee at the recommendation of Duvander, with input from Duvander’s Performance Advisory Team of Bobby Costello, Derek di Grazia, Leslie Law, Karen O’Connor, and Ian Stark.

*Please note: The Performance Director may remove an athlete from the Elite and Pre-Elite programs in consultation with the Performance Advisory Team if the athlete fails to meet program criteria. Athletes/horses with a long-term injury will be removed from the Training List in consultation with the Performance Advisory Team, Team Veterinarian and/or Team Physician. Training opportunities may be limited for combinations with short-term injuries. Inclusion or exclusion on a Training List does not imply or preclude an athlete from selection for a Games and Championships. The lists will be reviewed in November 2021.

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on USEF Eventing by following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.