US Equestrian Announces Icon Global U.S. Jumping Team for 2026 Jumping Nations Cup Spruce Meadows CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the Icon Global U.S. Jumping Team at the Jumping Nations Cup Spruce Meadows CSIO5* hosted as part of the ‘Masters Tournament’ at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The competition will take place from September 9-13, 2026. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland, with horses to be confirmed the week of the event.

The following athletes have been selected to represent the Icon Global U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.)

Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.)

Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.)

McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.)

Competition Information

The ‘Masters Tournament’ will begin on Wednesday, September 9, at the legendary Spruce Meadows venue. The BMO Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5* will start at 11:00 a.m. MT/1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 12. The week will conclude with the CPKC International Grand Prix presented by Rolex on Sunday, September 13, at 1:00 p.m. MT/3:00 p.m. ET.

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The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.