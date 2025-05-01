US Equestrian Announces Defender U.S. Eventing Team for 2025 CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Defender U.S. Eventing Team at CHIO Aachen in the FEI Eventing Nations Cup CCIO4*-S hosted in Aachen, Germany, from July 2-5, 2025. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Leslie Law and Team Leader Christina Vaughn.



The following combinations have been selected to represent the Defender U.S. Eventing Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Will Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) and Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding (VDL Arkansas x Drumagoland Bay) owned by the Off the Record Syndicate and cared for by Erin Jarboe

Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Possante , a 2013 KWPN gelding (Namelus R x Otangelo) owned by The Possante Group and cared for by Erin Deyo Direct Reserve: Denim , a 2015 Hanoverian gelding (Dinken x Celia II), owned by Caroline Moran

Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Commando 3 , a 2013 Holsteiner gelding (Connor x R-Adelgunde) owned by Yankee Creek Ranch and cared for by Stephanie Simpson

Caroline Pamukcu (Springstown, Pa.) and HSH Blake, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Tolan R x Doughiska Lass) owned by Pamukcu, Sherrie Martin, and Mollie Hoff and cared for by Chloe Teahan



The following combination has been selected to represent the U.S. as an individual combination at CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival:

James Alliston (San Ramon, Calif.) and Karma, a 2014 Oldenburg mare (Escudo II x Travita*) owned by Alliston Equestrian and Ric Plummer, and cared for by Sophie Tice



The following combinations have been selected as alternates and are listed in alphabetical order:

Jenny Caras (Buckhead, Ga.) and Sommersby, a 2012 Holsteiner (Sargeant Pepper x d’Mademoiselle) gelding, owned by Jenny Caras and Jerry Hollis

Bruce “Buck” Davidson, Jr. (Unionville, Pa.) and Cooley Candyman, a 2013 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Sligo Candy Boy x Dashing Hill) owned by Cassandra Segal

Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Cooley Nutcracker, a 2014 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Tolant R x Ballyshan Cleopatra) owned by The Nutcracker Syndicate

Cassie Sanger (Wilmington, Del.) and Redfield Fyre, her own 2013 KWPN gelding (Canabis Z x Tiona)

Competition Information

CHIO Aachen is one of the most prestigious multi-discipline equestrian events in the world, hosted annually in Aachen, Germany. The CCIO4*-S will begin with dressage on the morning of Friday, July 4, at 8:30 a.m. GMT+2, followed by show jumping later in the afternoon in the main stadium at 5:00 p.m. GMT+2. Cross-country will start at 9:55 a.m. GMT+2 on Saturday, July 5, determining final team standings.



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships.



Event Schedule | Website | Start Lists & Results



