US Equestrian Announces Dates and Locations for 2022 CCI2*-L and CCI3*-L Eventing National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the host locations and dates for the 2022 USEF CCI2*-L and CCI3*-L Eventing National Championships. The CCI2*-L will move to the Hagyard Midsouth Three-Day Event in Lexington, Ky., October 19-23, and the CCI3*-L will return to the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill in Elkton, Md., October 12-16.

In addition to the CCI2*-L Eventing National Championship, Hagyard Midsouth will host divisions from Beginner Novice through CCI3*-L, including a Training Three-Day as part of the USEA Classic Series.

“We are very excited to be hosting the USEF CCI2*-L Eventing National Championships and will do everything we can to make it a memorable competition for the riders,” said Mary Fike, Event Director of Hagyard Midsouth Three-Day Event and Team Challenge. “We appreciate the opportunity from USEF to offer this championship and are excited to get to work. Our team is looking forward to welcoming everyone to Kentucky this fall.”

Learn more at kyevents.net.

The Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill made its debut in 2021, and for the second year will host the USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship alongside its CCI5*-L.

"On behalf of The Fair Hill Organizing Committee (FHOC), an affiliate of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, and our partner Fair Hill International, we are honored to be selected to host the USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship as part of the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill," said Jeff Newman, President and CEO of FHOC. "We are proud to showcase the highest caliber of eventing competition across multiple levels in beautiful Cecil County, Maryland, and look forward to again providing the opportunity for three-star athletes and horses to compete on the same grounds as our elite CCI5*-L competitors."

Learn more at maryland5star.us.

Find out more about the USEF Eventing National Championships here.

