US Equestrian Announces Continued Partnership with Toklat and MemberPerks Discount

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Toklat, the Official Saddle Pad Supplier of US Equestrian. Toklat provides saddle pads for U.S. team athletes across multiple disciplines: vaulting, endurance, eventing, jumping, dressage, and para dressage.

Toklat manufactures and distributes equestrian apparel and equipment from some of the most popular brands in the industry, including Irideon, Woof Wear, Myler, Cavallo, and more. US Equestrian members receive a 15% MemberPerks discount and free shopping on all orders from www.toklat.com, and a 15% discount on Toklat purchases at authorized retailers.

“Our athletes appreciate the high quality of Toklat’s saddle pads, which put the horse’s comfort and performance at the forefront,” says US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We’re thankful to Toklat for their continued support of our teams as the Official Saddle Pad Supplier of US Equestrian. We’re also pleased that they provide all of our members with a 15% MemberPerks discount across their full range of tack and equipment.”

”All of us at Toklat are excited to continue our valued partnership with US Equestrian,” said Jennifer Holmes, Vice President at Toklat. “We look forward to seeing everyone back in the saddle and enjoying a long and successful 2021 show season!”

For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or 859-225-6942.

About Toklat

Located in beautiful Lake Oswego, Oregon, Toklat has been manufacturing and distributing equestrian-related products since 1976 and has grown into an internationally renowned and respected company. Toklat is known for brands like T3 Matrix, Myler Bits, Irideon, Woof Wear, Champion, Roeckl, Bucas, and many more. One of their greatest strengths is partnering craftspeople from their own factory in the U.S., along with manufacturers from around the world, to produce a variety of high-quality products that their customers can appreciate and be proud to own.