US Equestrian Announces Combinations for 2025 FEI World Cup™ Finals for Dressage, Jumping, and Vaulting

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations who will represent the United States at the 2025 FEI World Cup™ Finals hosted in Basel, Switzerland, from April 2-6, 2025. The FEI World Cup Finals are held annually as an international individual final and will feature the disicplines of dressage, jumping, and vaulting across four days of competition.

USA Dressage

The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent USA Dressage in the FEI Dressage World Cup™ Final and are listed in alphabetical order:



Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Duenensee, a 2009 KWPN gelding (Dancier x Davignon I) owned by Diamante Farms and cared for by German Rodriguez



Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Helix, a 2012 KWPN gelding (Apache x Jazz) owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center and cared for by Marina Lemay



Geñay Vaughn (Elk Grove, Calif.) and Gino, a 2011 KWPN gelding (Bretton Woods x Haarlem) owned by Michele Vaughn and cared for by Alex Levine-Nevel

USA Jumping

The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent USA Jumping in the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Final and are listed in alphabetical order:



Kaitlin Campbell (Temecula, Calif.) and Castlefield Cornelious, a 2011 Oldenburg stallion (Cornet Obolensky x Conteder) owned by Mirasol Equestrian LLC and cared for by Erick Garcia



Shawn Casady (Harriman, Tenn.) and Cool Quarz, 2012 Holsteiner gelding (Quarz x San Patrignano Cassini) owned by Morning-Star Sporthorses, LLC and cared for Cristofer Mendoza



Katie Dinan (New York, N.Y.) and Out of the Blue SCF, a 2014 Belgian Warmblood mare (Verdi TN x San Patrignano Cassini) owned by Grant Road Partners LLC and cared for by Lou Beudin



Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.) and Kick On, a 2014 British Sport Horse stallion (Warrior x Caretino Glory) owned by Chansonette Farm and cared for by Kelly Rohe



Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Baloutinue, 2010 Hanoverian gelding (Balou du Rouet x Landor S) owned by St. Bride’s Farm and cared for by Alex Tyler-Morris



McKayla Langmeier (Wellington, Fla.) and Mimosa vd Rollebeek, a 2012 Belgian Warmblood mare (Castelino van de Helle x Toulon) owned by Rafferty Farm LLC and cared for Beth McGranahan



Alise Oken (Charlotte, N.C.) and Gelvera, a 2011 KWPN mare (Quality Time TN x Numero Uno) owned by Hi Hopes Farm LLC and cared for by Gail Sheperd and Lucile Thomas



Kristen Vanderveen (Wellington, Fla.) and Bull Run’s Jireh, a 2014 Holsteiner gelding (Uriko x Colman) owned by Bull Run Jumpers, Inc. and cared for by herself



Alessandra Volpi (Woodside Calif.) and Gipsy Love, a 2014 Silesian Warmblood mare (Guidam Sohn x L’Espirit) owned by Cedar Fox Farm and cared for by Yuliya Pachtsennaya

USA Vaulting

The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent USA Vaulting in the Longines FEI Vaulting World Cup™ Final and are listed in alphabetical order:



Daniel Janes (Stanwood, Wash.) and Caretes Auhoern, a 2009 Holsteiner gelding (Caretino 2 x Colman), owned and lunged by Jana Leib, and cared for by Leona Schreiner



Caroline Morse (Los Gatos, Calif.) and Rey Rubino, a 2017 Hanoverian gelding, (Rotspon x Christ 3) owned by Claire Bartell, cared for by Isabell Nowak, and lunged by Lars Hansen



Kimberly Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.) and Rosenstolz 99, a 2007 Rheinlander gelding (Rosencharmeur x Fidermark), owned by Club Ippico Monzese A.S.D., cared for by Kevine Moneuse, and lunged by Laura Carnabuci





Competition Information

The Longines FEI Dressage World Cup Final will take place on Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5.

Friday, April 4 – FEI Grand Prix at 1:30 p.m. GMT+2/7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 5 – FEI Grand Prix Freestyle at 7:30 p.m. GMT+2/1:30 p.m. ET



The Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final will take place from Thursday, April 3, through Sunday, April 6.

Thursday, April 3 – Final I at 8:15 p.m. GMT+2/2:15 p.m. ET

Friday, April 4 – Final II at 8:15 p.m. GMT+2/2:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 6 – Final III at 2:00 p.m. GMT+2/8:00 a.m. ET



The Longines FEI Vaulting World Cup Final will take place on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6.

Saturday, April 5 – Individual Technical Tests at 10:45 a.m. GMT+2/4:45 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 6 – Individual Freestyles at 8:00 a.m. GMT+2/2:00 a.m. ET



Watch the 2025 FEI World Cup Final live stream on FEI.TV.



