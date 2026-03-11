US Equestrian Announces Changes to the USEF Eventing National Championships League

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced two changes to the USEF Eventing National Championships League 2026-2027 participation period, which began on October 15, 2026, and will end October 10, 2027. Awards for the overall categories at the CCI1*, CCI2*, and CCI3* levels will now be distributed 1st through 10th, in lieu of the former pinning of champion and reserve champion only. In addition, the CCI4* level and the professional categories across the remaining levels will be removed as a National Championship.

Introduced in 2024, the League opened new opportunities for U.S. FEI-level eventing athletes, across demographics, while removing geographical barriers to competing for a national title with the creation of a cumulative score leaderboard pertaining to all FEI competitions across the United States. In its first years, 32 national champions at the FEI levels have been crowned all across the country. These updates follow an evaluation of the League to refine the product moving forward.

Changes to CCI4* National Championship

The US Equestrian Open of Eventing is a robust product for the CCI4* level. Like the League, it offers ample opportunity by recognizing and encompassing all CCI4*-S competitions across the country through the Series, which funnels to the Final. Because the US Equestrian Open Eventing Final and the conclusion of the National Championships League both take place at Morven Park Fall International Horse Trials, focus will be on a singular product for the CCI4* level.

Removal of Professional Category

Data analysis from the beginning of the League in 2024 showed continuous significant crossover between the overall and professional categories at each level. To eliminate the duplication in leaderboards, the professional category has been removed going forward. The overall category will remain unchanged at the CCI1*, CCI2*, and CCI3* levels, with expanded recognition for the top 10 finishers.

US Equestrian expects these changes to bring further clarity between the two products and to increase the value of being crowned a USEF Eventing National Champion.

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