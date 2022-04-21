US Equestrian Announces Bid Allocations for Advanced Level Competitions for 2023-2027

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce two competitions approved by the USEF Board of Directors to host Advand level events during the 2023-2027 competition cycle. Stable View May Horse Trials has been allocated Week 18 and Woodside Spring Horse Trials has been allocated Week 21. Week 18 was vacated by the previous bid recipient and Week 21 had remained vacant through the previous rounds of bidding.



U.S. organizers participated in a bid process per the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L & Advanced Policies and Procedures. The USEF Eventing Bid Review Group provided their recommendations to the USEF Eventing Sport Committee, who made recommendations for approval to the Board of Directors.



In addition to levels awarded through the bid process, other national levels were approved to be offered at these competitions. The complete list of 2023-2027 venues, dates, and levels can be viewed here.



Additionally, a bid process will open today, Thursday, April 21, for the recently vacated Week 16 for one event to host the CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S, and CCI3*-L levels in Area 6 on the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar. The bid process will be open for two weeks and close on Thursday, May 5, at 5 p.m. ET. Bid applications must be complete and received via email to [email protected] by the deadline in order to be reviewed. A complete Bid Application Packet must include:



1. Bid Application – All requested information must be provided. An accompanying document for written answers is acceptable. Please be sure to include the question number.



2. Application for License Agreement



3. Map of the venue with a diagram layout of the event



4. Revenue and expense budget outline for the event, including known sponsorship



5. Optional: Letters of support or additional documentation



Organizers who have previously been allocated a bid are eligible to submit bid applications for additional dates. Please direct questions to [email protected] or Amber Braun, Director of Eventing, Sport Administration and Management, at [email protected].



The USEF recognizes and thanks organizers of competitions at all levels – both FEI and National – for their contributions to the overall growth and commitment to the sport in the U.S.