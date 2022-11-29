US Equestrian Announces Bid Allocation for Week 10 of the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian opened a bid process for one event to host the Advanced level in Area 3 on Week 10 for 2023-2027 due to an event cancellation. The bid process was conducted in accordance with the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L, & Advanced Policies and Procedures. The USEF Eventing Strategic Calendar Review Task Force made recommendations to the USEF Eventing Sport Committee who made recommendations for final approval by the USEF Board of Directors.

US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the bid was allocated to Chattahoochee Hills Eventing at Bouckaert Farm. The additional levels awarded include the BN, N, T, M, P, I, CCI2*-S, and CCI3*-S. The competition will run March 11-12, 2023, and replace Chattahoochee Hills' current competition on Week 9.

View the 2023-2027 Eventing Calendar here.

