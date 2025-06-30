US Equestrian Announces Athletes Selected to Represent the U.S. Jumping Team for Jumping Nations Cup Falsterbo CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. — US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the Jumping Nations Cup Falsterbo CSIO5* hosted in Falsterbo, Sweden, from July 10-13, 2025. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.







The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.)

Competition Information:

Competition in Falsterbo begins on Thursday, July 10, and concludes on Sunday, July 13. The Jumping Nations Cup Falsterbo CSIO5* will take place on Friday, July 11, at 2:00 p.m. GMT+2/8:00 a.m. EST, with the Rolex Grand Prix of Falsterbo CSIO5* set to take place on Sunday, July 13, at 2:00 p.m. GMT+2/8:00 a.m. EST.

The Jumping Nations Cup Falsterbo CSIO5* will be streamed live here.



Watch the Rolex Grand Prix of Falsterbo CSIO5* live here.



Event Schedule | Schedule | Start Lists and Results



