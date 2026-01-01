US Equestrian Announces Amended Selection Procedures for 2027 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce amendments to the selection procedures for the 2027 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters, scheduled to take place from August 2-8, 2026, in Verolanuova, Italy.

The selection procedures outline the eligibility requirements, qualification pathways, and selection criteria for Junior and Young Vaulters seeking to represent the United States at the 2027 FEI Vaulting World Championships. Athletes and their connections are strongly encouraged to review the published procedures in full to ensure compliance with all requirements and deadlines.

The full amended procedures can be found here. The deadline to apply for the 2027 FEI Vaulting World Championships is January 15, 2027.

The FEI Criteria can be found here.

Notable Updates

2.1.1. Step-by-step description of the selection process for this event

For Junior individual Male and Female, selection events must include first round compulsory and first round freestyle. Other rounds may be considered.

For Junior Squad, selection events must include first round compulsory and first round freestyle. Other rounds may be considered.

2.1.1.1. Final Submission of Record of Experience

Squads must declare the six vaulters and additional two alternate vaulters to be considered for selection on the Final Record of Experience. Any change to this declaration following June 1, 2027 and prior to the submission of the FEI Nominated Entry must be made in writing to [email protected].

Questions regarding the selection procedures for the 2027 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters should be directed to Steven Morrissey, USEF Managing Director of Non-Olympic Disciplines, at [email protected].

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