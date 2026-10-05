US Equestrian Announces Amasé U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Vejer de la Frontera CSIO3*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the Amasé U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Vejer de la Frontera CSIO3*. The competition will take place as part of Circuito Hípico del Sol in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain, from October 29-November 1. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski and Team Leader Erin Keating, with horses to be confirmed week of the event.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the Amasé U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Charlise Casas (Wellington, Fla.)

Sterling Malnik (Ocean Ridge, Fla.)

Carlee McCutcheon (Aubrey, Texas)

Adam Prudent (Wellington, Fla.)

Emily Esau Williams (San Marcos, Calif.)



Competition Information

The competition week will begin on Thursday, October 29, and the highlight FEI Jumping Nations Cup Andalucía October Tour CSIO3*, taking place on Friday, October 30. The Grand Prix CSIO3* will close out competition on Sunday, November 1.



Event Website | Schedule | Start Lists & Results



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The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.