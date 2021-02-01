US Equestrian Announces Adequan® as Title Sponsor of the New USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to welcome Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan) as the title sponsor of the Adequan® USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge. The Youth Team Challenge is a new program for 2021 and is open to eventing athletes between the FEI ages of 14 and 25 at the CCI1*, CCI2*, and CCI3* levels. Participants will have the opportunity to experience competing as part of a team and representing their region.

“Adequan® has supported horses and riders for more than 30 years, and we are excited to continue that legacy,” said Andy Ferrigno, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for American Regent Animal Health. “The athletes involved in this new program will shape the future of eventing and we look forward to moving ahead with them.”

The Adequan® USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge is modeled after the FEI Eventing Nations Cup series and includes competitions at events across the country. The series will conclude in the fall with the West Coast final at Galway Downs International in Temeculah, Calif., and the East Coast final at the Tryon International Three-Day Event in Mill Spring, N.C.

“Gaining team experience was integral in my ability to put forward the best performances to secure medals when it mattered most,” said Leslie Law, USEF Development and Emerging Athlete Coach. “We invite U.S. youth athletes to participate in the inaugural USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge season and become a part of creating sustainable success on the world stage for the U.S.”

Learn more about the Adequan® USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge here.

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for nearly three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

