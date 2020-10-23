US Equestrian Accepting Nominations for Secretary/Treasurer and Independent Director Seats for Board of Directors

Lexington, Ky. - The United States Equestrian Federation Nominating Committee is accepting nominations for the positions of Secretary/Treasurer and Independent Director through October 23, 2020. Nominations may be submitted online by USEF Life and Senior Active members. In order to be eligible for nomination to the position of Secretary/Treasurer, the individual must have served on the Board of Directors within the last six years. Any USEF Senior active member is eligible to be nominated as an Independent Director, so long as they meet the criteria enumerated under Bylaw 303, Section 3.

The Nominating Committee will screen all nominations received and conduct interviews, if necessary, and choose one candidate to put forward for each seat to the Board of Directors no later than thirty days prior to the election in January. At the Annual Meeting in January, the Board of Directors will elect a Secretary/Treasurer and Independent Director whose terms will begin in January 2021 and end in January 2023 and January 2025, respectively.

Visit usef.org/forms/nominations for more information and to submit a nomination.

For any questions about the nominating process, contact Sonja S. Keating, USEF General Counsel, at [email protected] or (859) 225-2045.

SUBMIT A NOMINATION