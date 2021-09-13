Search
Two Upcoming Webinars: Rule Change Updates from USEF Competition Task Force and USEF Amateur Task Force

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Sep 13, 2021, 6:52 PM EST

USEF Competition Task Force: Rule Change Update

Tuesday, September 21, at 5:30 p.m. ET

US Equestrian President Tom O'Mara and CEO Bill Moroney will present the most up to date information on the proposed changes to the competition calendar structure for hunter/jumper competitions and rule changes.

Panelists:

  • Bill Moroney
  • Tom O’ Mara
  • Mark Coley

REGISTER NOW

 

USEF Amateur Task Force: Rule Change Update and Survey Results

Wednesday, September 22, at 5:30 p.m. ET

USEF Amateur Task Force representatives Lisa Blackstone and Terri Dolan will present proposed changes to the USEF Amateur Rule based on the work of the task force this year and member feedback. The team will also present the results of the recent member survey in preparation for the proposed rules to enter the formal extraordinary rule submissions process.

Panelists:

  • Lisa Blackstone
  • Terri Dolan
  • Carly Weilminster

REGISTER NOW