Three New Dressage National Champions Top the Podium at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Wayne, Ill. – Three new national champions were recognized on the fourth day of the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions at the HITS Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill. The Developing PSG and Young Horses also took their first turns down the centerline in the Markel/USEF Developing Horse Prix St. Georges National Championship, as well as the Markel/USEF Four-Year-Old and Five-Year-Old National Championships, all taking place in the HITS Arena on Thursday afternoon.

The Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship came to a close with Erin Nichols (Wellington, Fla.) and Kind Pleasure sweeping the division across three days of competition. The HITS Grand Prix Arena saw more Championship action with the USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship and the Iron Spring Farm/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship also concluding, with Elizabeth Bortuzzo (Glen Gardener, N.J.) and Next Pleasure and Eila Fisk (Aiken, S.C.) and Quaresma taking their titles, respectively. The Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship action commenced with Alexandra Garvey (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Magnum KV winning the Pony Rider Team Test.

The Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship

After three days of competition, it was Erin Nichols and Kind Pleasure, a 2015 gelding owned by Premiere Sport Horses, who were crowned the winners of the Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship this week at the HITS Lamplight Equestrian Center. Leading the field from the very beginning, the pair ended on a high note with a combined average score of 71.476%.

Erin Nichols and Kind Pleasure (©US Equestrian)

“I’m on cloud nine. What more can you ask for from him? He gave me amazing tests all three days, and we’re really growing as a team,” said Nichols of the gelding she’s been riding for only two years.

In their budding partnership, the pair has since claimed six national wins in a row, with their most recent success coming from their time at the 2026 FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships presented by USDF, earning three gold medals in the U25 division.

Nichols described the KWPN gelding (Governor-STR x Blue Hors Zack) as a shy, quiet horse with a good soul. The gelding lives up to his name and is a “pleasure to be around.” While he may be introverted in the barn, he truly shines the moment he trots down the centerline.

As the days went on, the pair’s scores got higher, with Nichols crediting their canter and pirouette work as highlights of their tests.

“He’s good at home, but going in the ring I have to remind him that he can actually do it,” she said. “I think the more we do, the more he gets used to the atmosphere; he’ll realize that it’s cool.”

With another win in hand, the pair is looking towards a slow and steady move up to the CDI Grand Prix classes. Earning reserve champion, Allison Nemeth (Flemington, N.J.) held second place aboard her own Leviathan, a 2016 KWPN gelding (Desperado x Apache) with a final score of 69.962% after a set of consistent scores across the board. Rounding out the podium was Miki Yang (Los Altos Hills, Calif.) and Fürst Fabelhaft UZN, a 2014 Rhinelander gelding (All At Once x Fidermark) owned by Four Winds Farm, on a final score of 68.078%.

The USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

Elizabeth Bortuzzo and Next Pleasure, a 2018 KWPN gelding (Secret x Bretton Woods), co-owned by Bortuzzo and Mark Paul, earned the champion title in the USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship after producing an impressive test with high scores throughout, ending their week with a cumulative score of 70.646%.

“I’m thrilled; it’s quite an unbelievable feeling to sit on such a fantastic, talented, and powerful horse,” Bortuzzo said. “We’re excited to be here at this lovely venue. It’s a great atmosphere that allowed us to shine like this.”

Elizabeth Bortuzzo and Next Pleasure (©US Equestrian)

“He’s a complete sweetheart and a total snuggle bug,” she said of the gelding who stands impressively over 18 hands. “He’s a pleasure to ride; he wants to come out and work and loves doing his job. It makes it such a fantastic partnership because I love working too.”

After dominating the competition from start to finish, Bortuzzo pointed out that it wasn’t just one movement that made the pair shine but the horse as a whole.

"It’s a horse showing that he has figured out what he needs to do,” she said. “It’s also the support of my whole team here and at home. My coaches, vets, and staff who allow us to come here and dance.”

Speaking highly of her supporters and sideline cheerleaders, Bortuzzo emphasized her gratitude for the people who make up that special team, including her business partner, Mark Paul, and John Hopwood, her farrier.

Taking home the reserve champion title was Akiko Yamazaki (Los Altos Hills, Calif.) and Grey C Carrus, a 2014 Oldenburg gelding (Gray Flannell x Krack C), owned by Four Winds Farm, who earned a score of 67.917%.

Rounding out the podium was Adam Steffens-Smienk (Jupiter, Fla.) and Candoit’s Scala, a 2015 Hanoverian mare (St. Schufro x Belissimo NRW), owned by Wendy Petrik. The combination produced a consistent test, finishing on a score of 67.607%.

The Iron Spring Farm/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

The Iron Spring Farm/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship title went to Eila Fisk and Quaresma, a 2016 Oldenburg gelding (Quatensprung x Fürstenball OLD), owned by Gina Fisk. Their combined average score of 68.504% put them on top of the leaderboard on the final day of competition. The pair’s collected work and harmonious connection earned them a score of 68.970% in the freestyle.

Eila Fisk and Quaresma (©US Equestrian)

“I had the most amazing feeling with this horse. It feels like we have finally clicked,” Fisk explained. “We had a clean test, he was ready to go, and he was so proud to do all his movements, and I could not be happier with him.”

Only three weeks prior, Fisk and Quaresma had earned triple gold medals at the FEI North American Youth Championships in the FEI Young Rider division.

“Going into NAYC, I was not expecting anything out of it. So, I came into FOC thinking if I have the worst test in my life, that it’s OK because I just had a major win,” Fisk explained. “It was a crazy feeling winning at NAYC, but it’s an even crazier feeling to win here. It’s earth-shattering.”

Taking home the reserve champion title were Adeline Batcheller (Little Rock, Ark.) and Luminosity JP, her own U.S.-bred KWPN gelding (Glamourdale x Sir Sinclair), who finished on a score of 67.304%. Rosa Murphy (Cambridge, Mass.) and Hotstuff, her own 2012 KWPN gelding (Don Tango B x Lord Leatherdale), closed out the podium after earning a score of 66.739%.

Markel/USEF Developing Horse Prix St. Georges Dressage National Championship

The HITS Arena kicked off this morning with the FEI Prix St. Georges Test, part of the Markel/USEF Developing Horse Prix St. Georges Dressage National Championship. With 10 combinations through the ring, it was Elizabeth Bortuzzo and Mister Pleasure, a 2017 KWPN gelding (Franklin x Ampére) co-owned by Bortuzzo and Mark Paul, who took the win on a score of 70.441% after producing a striking and harmonious test.

Taking second place was Nora Batchelder (Williston, Fla.) and Twan Vita Nova, a 2019 Belgian Warmblood gelding (Secret x Gribaldi) co-owned by Batchelder and Andrea Whitcomb, on a final score of 69.902%. In third place was Dawn White-O'Connor (Wellington, Fla.) and Moschino, a 2017 Danish Warmblood gelding (Blue Hors St. Schufro x Sandro Hit) owned by Four Winds Farm with a score of 69.167%

The Markel/USEF Developing Horse Prix St. Georges Dressage National Championship continues on Saturday, August 29, with the USEF Developing Horse Prix St. Georges test set to start at 8:00 a.m. CT/9:00 a.m. ET.

Markel/USEF 4-Year-Old Dressage National Championship

Seventeen horse and athlete combinations took to the sandbox in the HITS Arena for the USEF 4-Year-Old test, and in the end Blair Niemcziek (Chino Hills, Calif.) and Special Design, a 2022 Dutch Warmblood gelding (My Blue Hors Santiano x Franklin) owned by Rock Solid Sport Horses, took home the win on the first day of the Markel/USEF 4-Year-Old Dressage National Championship. The pair earned an outstanding 81.000%, with the judges' panel awarding their rhythmic gaits.

Earning second place was Nora Batchelder (Williston, Fla.) and her own Frisky Business RH, a 2022 Hanoverian gelding (Five Star x Londontime), earning a score of 80.600%. Right behind Batchelder was Lindsey Holleger (Aiken, SC) and WSI Springsteen, a 2022 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Las Vegas x Armani) co-owned by Holleger and David Wilson, on a final score of 80.400%.

The Markel/USEF Five-Year-Old Dressage National Championship continues on Saturday, August 29, with the USEF 4-Year-Old Test set to start at 1:45 p.m. CT/12:45 p.m. ET.

Markel/USEF Five-Year-Old Dressage National Championship

The FEI 5-Year-Old Preliminary test was the last class of the day in the HITS Arena, and Jessica Kozel (Wellington, Fla.) and Tuscany, a 2021 Hanoverian gelding (Taurus x C Toldedo 47) owned by Cynthia Perretti, took home the blue with an 88.000%. The duo showed incredible potential within the ring and excellent rhythm in the trot and walk.

Lindsey Holleger (Aiken, S.C.) earned the remaining spots on the podium with her own Galaxena, her own 2021 Oldenburg mare (Galaxy x Florenz), finishing on a score of 85.400%, and WSI Royalty, a 2021 KWPN mare (Blue Hors Zackerey x Sir Sinclair) she co-owns with David Wilson, who earned a score of 83.200%.

The Markel/USEF Five-Year-Old Dressage National Championship continues on Saturday, August 29, with the FEI 5-Year-Old Final Test set to start at 10:20 a.m. CT/211:20 a.m. ET.

Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

Pony action took place in the HITS Grand Prix Arena, with Alexandra Garvey taking top honors in the FEI Pony Rider Team test aboard Magnum KV, a 2015 Dutch Riding Pony gelding (FS Mr. Right x Don Cremell du Bois). Their consistent test earned them a score of 70.143%.

Second place went to Elan Stremmel (Syracuse, N.Y.) and Bitsy’s Itsy, her own 2015 Connemara Sport Horse (Wasabi x Greystone Mcerrill). The pair earned a score of 66.571%. Taking third place to round out the podium were Micayla Lex (Westlake Village, Calif.) and her own Charmeur, a 2010 Danish Pony gelding (Melli’s Dornik x Daisy) on a finishing score of 66.286%.

The Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship continues on Friday, August 28, with the FEI Pony Rider Individual Test set to start at 10:45 a.m. CT/11:45 a.m. ET.

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