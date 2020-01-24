The Event at Rebecca Farm Set to Host 2020 Adequan®­ North American Youth Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce The Event at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell, Mont., will again host the 2020 Adequan North American Youth Championships (NAYC) for the discipline of eventing. Competition is scheduled to run from July 22-26, 2020.

The NAYC offers an elite opportunity for rising talent to build confidence in both a team and individual championship competition environment, while representing their country under international FEI rules. The competition format, which emulates that of senior championship competition, is essential in the continued development of athletes, while ensuring future success for US Equestrian’s Olympic programs.



“US Equestrian is thrilled that The Event at Rebecca Farm will once again host the NAYC. This fantastic event and venue, which is one of the only opportunities for our youth eventing athletes to emulate international team competition format, continues to be incredibly valuable for their future success at the highest levels of the sport,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “We thank the Broussard family and Rebecca Farm team for their continued commitment in ensuring the success of this event.”



The Event at Rebecca Farm has hosted the eventing portion of the NAYC since 2017. In addition to the NAYC divisions, The Event at Rebecca Farm offers FEI competition at the CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S*, CCI3*-L, and CCI2*-L levels, as well as national competition at the Novice through the Intermediate levels. Athletes and spectators from across the country come to Rebecca Farm to experience the world-class competition.



“We’re excited to play host to the NAYC again this year and welcome combinations from around the country to Montana for our event,” said Sarah Broussard of Rebecca Farm. “It’s our continued mission at Rebecca Farm to provide valuable experience for the next generation of talented eventing athletes, which directly mirrors the goal and purpose of NAYC and its importance for the future success of our country’s eventing program.”



The Event at Rebecca Farm is one of the most prestigious eventing venues in the country, hosting one of the largest annual weeks of summer eventing competition in the country. Situated on more than 640 acres of land with a picturesque view of Glacier National Park, the venue further developed its cross-country course in 2012, which now spans over four miles and features more than 150 individually themed and hand-crafted jumps for all levels. The Event at Rebecca Farm also organizes an array of vendors, activities and entertainment during the week-long competition.



