The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team Holds Second Place Following First Day of Stillpoint Farm FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ CDIO3* USA; U.S. U25 Dressage Team Clinches Second-Place Finish in FEI CDIO-U25 Nations Cup

Wellington, Fla. – The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team, led by Chef d'Equipe Debbie McDonald, currently sits in second place heading into the second day of competition tomorrow at the Stillpoint Farm FEI Dressage Nations Cup CDIO3* USA at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival (AGDF) in Wellington, Fla. The team’s total score of 222.370% places them just behind the German contingent who lead with a total score of 223.333% after competition in the FEI Prix St. Georges and FEI Grand Prix. Team competition continues tomorrow with the FEI Grand Prix Special to determine final team honors. KTB Creative The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team features four large tour combinations, which account for an additional 1.5% bonus point added to each individual score. The following scores include the 1.5% bonus for large tour combinations. Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) led the individual team scores aboard Harmony’s Duval with a 75.435%. Ben Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Illuster Van De Kampert earned a 73.652% from the judging panel, and Jennifer Schrader-Williams (Olympia, Wash.) piloted Millione to a 73.238%. Katherine Bateson-Chandler (Wellington, Fla.) and Alcazar received a 71.739%.



Current CDIO3* Team Results



The U.S. U25 Dressage Team finished in second place in the FEI CDIO-U25 Nations Cup, completing the first day of competition on a team total of 135.295%, just behind Canada, who took the win with a final score of 135.941%. The team saw Hope Cooper (Concord, Mass.) and Hot Chocolate W finish with the highest team score, earning a 68.118%, while Codi Harrison (Wellington, Fla.) and Katholt’s Bossco received a 67.177%. Rosemary Julian-Simoes (Barrington, Ill.) and Rankrado finished with a 65.471% in the FEI Intermediate II Test. Charlotte Bredahl, USEF Development Program Coach, served as the team’s Chef d’Equipe.



“They all did great. They have been neck to neck with the Canadians these past few weeks. Today, it literally came down to the last center line of the last Canadian rider,” commented Bredahl. “I think it is great there is such tough competition because it pushes everyone to be better. It is also a great opportunity for them to be part of a team and get used to the added pressure. They all handled the pressure very well and were very supportive of each other.”



Final CDIO-U25 Team Results



Competition Information

Team competition for the Stillpoint Farm FEI Dressage Nations Cup CDIO3* USA will continue with the FEI Grand Prix Special tomorrow to determine team medals. Combinations may then move forward to compete in the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle for individual medals on Friday, March 19. The FEI Nations Cup CDIO-U25 continues with individual competition in the FEI Grand Prix 16-25 tomorrow, which will qualify competitors for the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle held on Friday, March 19. The competition will be available for live stream viewing on USEF Network.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.