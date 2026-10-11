Sharon White and Claus 63 Capture the Win in the US Equestrian Open Final CCI4*-L, White Becomes First Woman to Win the Title

Leesburg, Va. - The second edition of the $200,000 US Equestrian Open Eventing Final concluded at Morven Park International Equestrian Center with Sharon White (Summit Point, W.V.) and Claus 63 delivering a standout performance in the final jumping phase to capture the win. It was a historic result as White became the first woman to win a US Equestrian Open Final, with four previous winners across jumping, eventing, and dressage. White and "Claus” solidified their victory after producing a clear round and finished the weekend on a score of 30.8 penalties.

Will Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) and Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding (VDL Arkansas x ARD Ohio), owned by Off The Record Syndicate, finished second on 36.6 after two rails in show jumping. The pair had taken the lead after cross-country on their dressage score of 28.6, finishing the course in 10:01 minutes, just inside the optimum time of 10:09. Mia Farley (Lexington, Ky.) and Invictus, a 2016 Holsteiner/Thoroughbred Cross gelding (Diarado x Unbridled Jet), owned by Karen O’Connor, rounded out the podium in third on 39.8 after jumping clear, moving up from 13th after dressage. Invictus was also awarded the MARS Equestrian American Bred Talent Trophy which is given to the top-finishing U.S.-bred horse of the competition in the CCI4*-L division.

Going into today’s show jumping phase, White and Claus 63 sat third after cross-country, 2.2 penalties behind Coleman. Her clear jumping round over Christopher Barnard’s (USA) course moved the duo to the top of the leaderboard. White has been a regular presence at American eventing's largest competitions for 18 years, and earned a team silver medal at the 2023 Pan American Games where she made her senior team debut.

"I'm really glad that a woman has finally won [the US Equestrian Open Final]," said White. "But whoever ends up on top, we all work so hard, and all the horses try so hard, so I feel lucky that I have ended up on top. It could easily have been either of these two excellent competitors [Coleman and Farley] sitting beside me.”

The victory came in White's fourth appearance in the CCI4*-L at Morven Park with Claus 63, her own 2012 Holsteiner gelding (Helenenhof’s Catoo x Levisto Z). She said she has always believed in the gelding's abilities to succeed at any level.

"I think I needed to match my belief in myself with my belief in him so we could really partner together," said White. "And he appreciates that I've finally figured that out."

White credited their partnership as the reason she keeps coming back to the saddle and competing.

"It's an intimate partnership," she said. "You really spend a lot of time with your horse, and you get to know them, and you're asking them to do a really big job out there."

For Coleman, the week was a reflection on a horse who has helped define his career. Off The Record, also known as “Timmy” in the barn, has been a fixture at the top of the eventing world, and Coleman said no single result tells his story.

"He's been such a consistent and reliable horse for us, and I think he defined us to a degree for a long time," said Coleman. "It's a real privilege to have had him for 13 years."

Coleman explained why the horse connects with so many owners and fans.

"He's not the flashiest, but he's a trier,” he said. “It's clear that he loves it, and I think people can recognize that bit of heart and that bit of extra effort that some horses put into it.”

Farley and Invictus, who is affectionately known as “Sammy,” put together five FEI runs for five podium finishes this season, including their first CCI4*-L win at Tryon in May. The 2026 season has shown Farley that her horse is a fighter.

"We learned that he really can fight for us on cross-country, and he showed his whole heart," said Farley.

The podium finish held a special meaning close to home. Invictus was bred by Karen O'Connor in Middleburg, Va., and grew up about 30 minutes from Morven Park.

"I love Virginia, and this feels a little bit like home," said Farley. "Sammy has a lot of personality, and he's very proud of himself sometimes. We love him for that."



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