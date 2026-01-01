Selection Procedures Published for 2027 FEI Driving World Championships for Pair Horses and Para Driving

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the selection procedures for the 2027 FEI Driving World Championships for Pair Horses and Para Driving are now available. The 2027 FEI Para Driving World Championship is awaiting allocation of date and location by the FEI. The 2027 FEI Driving World Championship for Pair Horses is set to take place from September 22-26, 2027, in Budapest, Hungary.

The selection procedures outline the eligibility requirements, qualification pathways, and selection events for athletes interested in representing the U.S. Driving Team at the Championships. Athletes and their teams are encouraged to fully review the published procedures to ensure compliance with all requirements and deadlines.

The 2027 FEI Driving World Championship for Pair Horses selection procedures can be found here.

The 2027 FEI Para Driving World Championship selection procedures can be found here.

FEI criteria for both championships can be found here.

Questions regarding the selection procedures should be directed to Steven Morrissey, USEF Managing Director of Non-Olympic Disciplines, at [email protected].

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