Selection Procedures Now Available for 2027 FEI Pan American Equestrian Confederation Championship of the Americas for Dressage

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the selection procedures for the 2027 FEI Pan American Equestrian Confederation Championship of the Americas (PAEC) for dressage are now available. The Championship will take place at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Fla., from January 21-31, 2027, with teams comprised of Big Tour and/or Small Tour combinations.

For the USA Dressage Program, this serves as an opportunity to showcase Small Tour combinations or up and coming Grand Prix combinations in a team environment. Athletes interested in being considered for a spot on the U.S. Dressage Team can find the full selection procedures document linked below.

Application Information

Applications are available through the USEF Athlete Dashboard. Athletes must submit their applications online on or before December 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. A $75.00 fee will be charged per application submitted by the deadline.

No applications or changes to submitted applications will be accepted after December 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

View the complete selection procedures here.

For any questions regarding the selection procedures or application process, please contact Laura Roberts, Managing Director of Dressage, at [email protected].

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The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.