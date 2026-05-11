Selection Memo Published for 2028 FEI Vaulting World Championship

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to release the selection memo for the 2028 FEI Vaulting World Championship. The 2028 FEI Vaulting World Championship location and date are TBC by the FEI.

This preliminary information is provided to assist you with your competition planning and is subject to change. Please remember that this information is based upon the recommendations of the USEF Vaulting Sport Committee and is subject to final approval by the USEF Board of Directors or the USEF Executive Committee. It is anticipated that the final Selection Procedures will be published prior to December 1, 2027.

U.S. athletes wishing to be considered for the Championship must complete an application of intent by the deadline set forth in the approved selection procedures, which is expected to be no later than January 15, 2028.

The anticipated Selection Period for the Championship will begin on January 1, 2027, and end prior to the FEI Nominated Entry deadline TBC, 2028.

Download the 2028 FEI Vaulting World Championship Selection Memo here.

If you have any questions regarding the 2028 FEI Vaulting World Championships or the selection procedures, please contact Steven Morrissey, USEF Managing Director of Non-Olympic Disciplines, at [email protected].

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