Second Edition of US Equestrian Open Eventing Final CCI4*-L Set to Begin at Morven Park

Leesburg, Va. – This week, Morven Park International Equestrian Center in beautiful Leesburg, Va., will host the US Equestrian Open Eventing Final CCI4*-L, where 37 horse-and-athlete combinations are set to compete for the champion title and a share of the $200,000 purse. Competition begins on Thursday, October 8, and concludes on Sunday, October 11.

Now in its second year, the US Equestrian Open Eventing Series has drawn top athletes from 20 qualifying competitions across the country, culminating in this weekend's final at Morven Park. Following the first horse inspection on Wednesday, October 7, where combinations were presented before officials and received approval to move forward, series champion Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) was awarded $25,000 in prize money.

Tamie Smith (center) with USEF Senior Director of Marketing and Events, Mark Coley (left) and Sinead Halpin Maynard (right) (©US Equestrian)

The series began at Bouckaert International on October 24, 2025, and Smith has won four of the series qualifying events since: the Carolina International CCI4*-S, the Ocala Festival of Eventing CCI4*-S, the Tryon International Three-Day Event CCI4*-S, and the Cosequin Lexington CCI4*-S at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event. Smith's top results came with her partners, Lillet 3, a 2016 Holsteiner mare (SIEC Livello x Calido I) owned by Molly and Jennifer Duda, and Danito, a 2009 Hanoverian gelding (Dancier x Wie Musik), owned by Ruth Bley, as well as up-and-coming mounts, Jump To Day D, a 2014 KWPN gelding (Up to Date x Iroko), owned by Jeanne Shigo, and Spiro P, a 2017 Anglo-European Warmblood gelding (Spiros Z x Hors La Loi II), owned by Donna Wallace. With her string, Smith finished the series atop the leaderboard with 265 points heading into the final.

"It's a very exciting series," said Smith. “It has allowed fans, owners, and competitors to follow the season, which has bolstered the sport of eventing. I didn’t come into the year thinking I was going to be the US Equestrian Open Eventing Series winner, but when it started to become a reality, the pressure was on. The series and final have become really important events for our country.”

Growing up, Morven Park was a bucket list venue for Smith, and she returns this year with Danito to compete in the final.

“Morven Park is iconic,” she said. “There have been events here for over 50 years, and people dream of winning at Morven Park. The added element of the US Equestrian Open Eventing Final being here adds to the excitement.”

For her outstanding results throughout the series, Smith was also awarded the Leading Lady Award, presented by Frank & Eileen.

Last year's inaugural US Equestrian Open Eventing Final winner, Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.), returns to Morven Park with Luke 140, a 2011 Holsteiner gelding (Landos x Limbus), owned by the Luke 140 Syndicate, who will be making his US Equestrian Open Eventing Final CCI4*-L debut.

Martin and Smith’s squad mates from the 2026 FEI Eventing World Championships Aachen, Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.), who has three horses in the CCI4-L: HSH Connor, a 2016 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Connor 48 x Mermus R), owned by Sherrie Martin, Luann McElduff, and Caroline Pamukcu; HSH Sebastian, a 2017 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Silvano x Benefilal), owned by Gayle Davis, Sherrie Martin, and Caroline Pamukcu; and HSH Tolan King, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding (BMC Tolan R x Porter Rhodes), owned by the Tolan King Partnership; as well as Will Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) with Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding (VDL Arkansas x ARD Ohio), owned by Off The Record Syndicate, will also be vying for top honors in the final.

Competition Information

Competition begins with day one of dressage on Thursday, October 8. The first combination is set to head down the centerline for the US Equestrian Open Eventing Final CCI4*-L at 1:00 p.m. ET. Dressage concludes on Friday, October 9, also set to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET. The exciting cross-country phase will kick off on Saturday, October 10, with the first ride set to head out on course at 10:50 a.m. ET. A new winner will be crowned on Sunday, October 11, following the show jumping phase, which is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Live Streaming

USEF Network will feature wall-to-wall coverage of all three phases of the US Equestrian Open Eventing Final CCI4*-L. Tune in to the action on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV. Watch live for free with a USEF Fan account.



US Equestrian Open Fansite | Event Website | Schedule | Ride Times and Results

About Morven Park

Morven Park is a 1,000-acre historic estate located in Leesburg, Va. Owned and operated by the Westmoreland Davis Memorial Foundation, a non-profit organization, Morven Park first opened to the public in 1967. Known as the "Central Park" of Loudoun County, Morven Park welcomes 300,000 visitors annuallywho come to enjoy exquisite scenery, formal boxwood gardens, the Morven Park International Equestrian Center, the iconic Greek Revival mansion, museums, and hiking trails. Morven Park has hosted recognized horse trials since 1973 under the direction of the Morven Park International Equestrian Institute. As one of five venues in the United States to hold a CCI4*-L competition, Morven Park invites competitors and spectators to enjoy the exciting, multi-phase discipline of eventing at all levels.

About the US Equestrian Open

The US Equestrian Open of Eventing is part of the US Equestrian Open, a branded competition series spanning the three Olympic equestrian disciplines — dressage, eventing, and jumping — launched in 2024 to build excitement toward the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Calif., and grow mainstream audiences for the sport. To learn more about the US Equestrian Open, click here.

Follow US Equestrian

Catch the latest news, photos of the competition, and relive the action from the inaugural US Equestrian Open Eventing Final on the US Equestrian Open Content Hub here. Follow the US Equestrian Open on Facebook and Instagram. Use #USEquestrianOpen.



