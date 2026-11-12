Road to the Final Ends in Thermal as US Equestrian Open Dressage Final Gets Underway

The US Equestrian Open Dressage Final will get underway tomorrow evening with the FEI Grand Prix CDI5*, kicking off a weekend of exciting competition at Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, Calif. Ten combinations will compete in the Grand Prix, which serves as the qualification class for the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle CDI5*, the highly anticipated class determining the second-ever US Equestrian Open Dressage Final champion.

The road to the final spanned the US Equestrian Open Dressage Series, a season-long campaign across 25 qualifying events nationwide, which opened in early 2026. Eligible combinations earned points for top placings in FEI Grand Prix Freestyle classes at CDI competitions, with points awarded through 15th place, and the leaders across the year securing their spots in November’s final.

Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) earned the overall series winner title, finishing with 65 total points and an average score of 75.81% across four qualifier events. Kohmann partnered with Düenensee, Famous, and Sonata MF throughout the season, earning results no lower than sixth place. A highlight came when he and Sonata MF, a 2015 Hanoverian mare (Sir Donnerhall I x Don Principe) owned by Diamante Farm, won the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle CDI-W at Dressage at Devon with a score of 77.105%.

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The win at Devon carried added meaning for Kohmann, who also won the Grand Prix Freestyle there two years ago with Düenensee, known at home as “Denzel.”

“Devon always gives me that very special feeling,” he said. “When I first came to the United States, I thought, one day I want to ride there. Then I got to win it two years ago with Denzel, and then two years later with Sonata.”

Reflecting on the series itself, Kohmann said, “I think not just in America, I think worldwide, the name US Dressage Open alone already has weight to it. At some point the World Cup Final was also a new thing, and this year, what a wonderful idea to create something like this. All the riders that are here, and that were here last year, have nothing but good things to say about it. It really is good for the sport.”

Competition Information (PT):

The competition begins on Friday, November 13, with the FEI Grand Prix CDI5* starting at 5:00 p.m., the class setting the field for the Freestyle. The spotlight turns to the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle CDI5* on Saturday, November 14, with the ClipMyHorse.TV livestream beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. The first combination will head down the centerline at 5:20 p.m.



Live Streaming

USEF Network and ClipMyHorse.TV will feature coverage of the US Equestrian Open Dressage Final from Desert International Horse Park. Tune in to the action on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV.



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