Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian would like to remind competitors that the application of intent deadline for the 2027 FEI Endurance World Championships for Young Riders & Juniors and the Pan American Championships is December 1, 2026.

The 2027 FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors is set to take place in Samorin, Slovakia, on September 25, 2027. The 2027 FEI Endurance Pan American Championship for Seniors and Young Riders & Juniors is set to take place in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on October 22, 2027.

The selection procedures have been published and can be found below.

2027 FEI Endurance World Championships for Young Riders & Juniors

2027 FEI Endurance Pan American Championship for Seniors

2027 FEI Endurance Pan American Championship for Young Riders & Juniors

Athletes interested in being considered for either U.S. Team must submit an online Application of Intent on the Athlete Dashboard, along with a non-refundable $50 application fee, no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1, 2026. No changes to an application will be accepted after that deadline.

Qualification Requirements

To be eligible for consideration, athlete-and-horse combinations must successfully complete two or more single-day FEI 120km (or longer) events during the Qualifying Period:

World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors: September 1, 2025–June 1, 2027, with at least one qualifying completion occurring between December 1, 2026, and June 1, 2027.

Pan American Championship for Seniors and Young Riders & Juniors: September 1, 2025–June 15, 2027, with at least one qualifying completion occurring between December 1, 2026, and June 15, 2027. Junior/Young Rider division results will only count toward selection for the Junior/Young Rider division team, not the Senior division.

Athletes with FEI Elite Status of 2* Bronze or higher may request a waiver to excuse one required Selection Event under extraordinary circumstances. Elite Waiver requests must be submitted in writing to Nicole Zerbee, USEF Director of Endurance, at [email protected], before June 1, 2027, (World Championship) or June 15, 2027, (Pan American Championships), both by 5:00 p.m. ET.

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