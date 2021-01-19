Search
As a part of our efforts to protect the health of our employees, US Equestrian is working under a flexible work plan for our staff. As we transition to this modified format, there may be interruptions to service. We will do our best to have all services fully functioning as quickly as possible. Customer Care can be reached by emailing [email protected], online chat or leave a voicemail by calling (859) 258-2472. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.
Register Now: Competitions & Conversations, Opportunities at All Levels & Cost vs. Expectation

Live Interactive Series

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Jan 19, 2021, 7:00 PM EST

Join USEF President Tom O’Mara and Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney on Monday, January 25 at 3:00 p.m. EST for a 90-minute interactive discussion as part of the Competitions & Conversations Series, focusing on opportunities at all levels and cost vs. expectations in the current competition environment.

The session will begin with a brief opening followed by a Q&A with O’Mara and Moroney addressing current and future competition opportunities, how competition opportunities can be diversified to further support members competing at all levels, as well as competition cost vs. exhibitor expectations.

Questions submitted prior to the session will be prioritized and questions submitted live in the Q&A feature during the discussion will be answered if time permits.

Panelists:

  • Bill Moroney – Chief Executive Officer, US Equestrian
  • Tom O’Mara – President, US Equestrian