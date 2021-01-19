Register Now: Competitions & Conversations, Opportunities at All Levels & Cost vs. Expectation

Join USEF President Tom O’Mara and Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney on Monday, January 25 at 3:00 p.m. EST for a 90-minute interactive discussion as part of the Competitions & Conversations Series, focusing on opportunities at all levels and cost vs. expectations in the current competition environment.

The session will begin with a brief opening followed by a Q&A with O’Mara and Moroney addressing current and future competition opportunities, how competition opportunities can be diversified to further support members competing at all levels, as well as competition cost vs. exhibitor expectations.

Questions submitted prior to the session will be prioritized and questions submitted live in the Q&A feature during the discussion will be answered if time permits.



REGISTER NOW



Panelists: