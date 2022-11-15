Qualification Periods Open for 2023 USEF Para Dressage Athlete of Honor Awards Program and USEF Para Dressage National Championship

Lexington, Ky. – The qualification periods for two US Equestrian para dressage opportunities are open for interested applicants. The USEF Para Dressage Athlete of Honor Awards Program and the USEF Para Dressage National Championship at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions are key opportunities for para dressage athletes in 2023.

The USEF Para Dressage Athlete of Honor Awards Program is a new program that celebrates excellence and strives to develop a solid foundation for future success in the international para dressage arena. It is considered a steppingstone to the USEF Para Dressage Program Pathway.

The USEF Para Dressage Athlete Honor Awards are presented to the highest-ranked para dressage athlete competing in the FEI Introductory A & B Tests at each Grade level, for a maximum of five awards. The qualifying period for the 2023 USEF Para Dressage Athlete of Honor Awards Program began on July 26, 2022, and ends on July 24, 2023. The submission deadline for the application of intent is June 15, 2023. The award winners will automatically be invited to the 2023 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions to receive their award.

Find out more about the USEF Para Dressage Athlete of Honor Awards Program.

The USEF Para Dressage National Championship will be part of the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions for the second year at the 2023 event. The USEF Para Dressage National Championship was a success at the 2022 edition of the event, and interested athletes should make plans to attend in 2023. The qualifying period for the USEF Para Dressage National Championship began July 26, 2022, and is scheduled to end July 24, 2023. The submission deadline for applications is June 15, 2023.

Find out more about the USEF Para Dressage National Championship qualification requirements and the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions.

