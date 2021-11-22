Proposed Amendments to the USEF Bylaws will be Considered by the USEF Board of Directors on November 22, 2021

Following feedback from the USOPC regarding their recent audit of the USEF Bylaws and governance practices, the USEF Governance Committee recommends amendments to the USEF Bylaws, effective January 1, 2022.

The proposed amendments to the USEF Bylaws will be considered by the USEF Board of Directors following a 21-day consultation period during which time we will receive, review, and consider feedback. The draft can be found on the “About Us” page at www.usef.org.

VIEW USEF PROPOSED BYLAW AMENDMENTS

All Senior Active members are invited to comment on the proposed amendments by submitting comments through the proposed amendments form, email or mail. All comments must be received by USEF on or before November 21. Please include your membership number along with your comments.

The address for submission is:

Email:

[email protected]

Post:

General Counsel

United States Equestrian Federation

4001 Wing Commander Way

Lexington, KY 40511

For additional information concerning the proposed amendments, please contact USEF General Counsel Sonja Keating at 859-225-2045 or [email protected]