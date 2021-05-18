Last year Congress took action to ensure the safety of athletes in sport. Senate Bill 2330, the “Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act,” amends the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act (Act) to provide congressional oversight over the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and National Governing Bodies. The Act strengthens the accountability mechanisms for the USOPC and National Governing Bodies (NGBs) and restores a culture of prioritizing athletes. Pursuant to these changes, the USEF Board of Directors will consider amendments to the USEF Bylaws to ensure compliance with the new Act and USOPC certification requirements for NGBs.

The proposed amendments to the USEF Bylaws will be considered by the USEF Board of Directors at the Mid-Year Meeting on June 28 following a 21-day consultation period during which time we will receive, review, and consider feedback. The effective date would be the first day of the month following the Board’s approval of the Bylaw amendments. The draft can be found at www.usef.org on the “About Us” page.

VIEW USEF PROPOSED BYLAW AMENDMENTS

All Senior Active members are invited to comment on the proposed amendments by submitting comments through the proposed amendments form, email or mail. All comments must be received by USEF on or before June 15. Please include your membership number along with your comments.

The address for submission is:

Email:

[email protected]

Post:

General Counsel

United States Equestrian Federation

4001 Wing Commander Way

Lexington, KY 40511

For additional information concerning the proposed amendments, please contact USEF General Counsel Sonja Keating at 859-225-2045 or [email protected]