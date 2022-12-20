Search
Proposed Amendments to Bylaws Will Be Considered by the USEF Board of Directors at the 2023 Annual Meeting

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Dec 20, 2022, 1:58 PM EST

In an effort to ensure best governance practices and Bylaw amendments to the USOPC bylaws, the USEF Governance Committee has made recommended amendments to the USEF Bylaws. 

The proposed amendments to the USEF Bylaws will be considered by the USEF Board of Directors following a 21-day consultation period during which time we will receive, review, and consider feedback. The draft can be found on the “About Us” page at www.usef.org

VIEW USEF PROPOSED BYLAW AMENDMENTS 

All Senior Active members are invited to comment on the proposed amendments by submitting comments through the proposed amendments form, email, or mail.All comments must be received by USEF on or before January 9.The commenter’s membership number must be included along with your comments. 

The address for submission is: 

Email: 
[email protected] 

Post: 
General Counsel 
United States Equestrian Federation 
4001 Wing Commander Way 
Lexington, KY 40511 

For additional information concerning the proposed amendments, please contact USEF General Counsel Sonja Keating at 859-225-2045 or [email protected] 