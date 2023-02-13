Proposed Amendment to Bylaw 203 will be Considered by the USEF Board of Directors at the February 13, 2023 Meeting

Following Annual Meeting and a review of requirements for foreign athletes competing in USEF national competitions as well as USEF athletes competing in foreign national competitions, an amendment to Bylaw 203 has been proposed requiring all foreign athletes wishing to compete in USEF national competitions to comply with USEF membership requirements. The proposed amendment to the USEF Bylaw 203 will be considered by the USEF Board of Directors following a 21-day consultation period during which time we will receive, review, and consider feedback. The draft can be found here.

All Senior Active members are invited to comment on the proposed amendment by submitting comments through the proposed amendments form, email, or mail. All comments must be received by USEF before February 13. The commenter’s membership number must be included along with their comments.

The address for submission is:

Email: [email protected]

Post: General Counsel

United States Equestrian Federation

4001 Wing Commander Way

Lexington, KY 40511

For additional information concerning the proposed amendment, please contact USEF General Counsel Sonja Keating at 859-225-2045 or [email protected]