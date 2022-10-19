Plans Underway for 2023 Robert Dover USEF Horsemastership Clinic Week Presented by Zen Elite Equestrian Center

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the 2023 Robert Dover USEF Horsemastership Clinic Week presented by Zen Elite Equestrian Center (RDHCW) will take place January 3-8, 2023, at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla. Twenty athletes will be invited to participate, including up to two wild card spots.

Invitations have been extended to the following athletes:

The highest-placed U.S. individual medalists from the 2022 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) in the Young Rider and Junior divisions

The highest-placed U.S. freestyle medalists from the 2022 NAYC in the Young Rider and Junior divisions

Champion and Reserve Champion of the 2022 USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2022 Dressage Seat Medal Finals (14-18 division).

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2022 Dressage Seat Medal Finals (13 and under division)

Top three overall highest-placed athletes from the 2022 USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

Top three overall highest-placed athletes from the 2022 USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2022 USEF Children Dressage National Championship

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2022 USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

To apply for a wild card spot, fill out the application here. The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. ET on November 7, 2022.

For more information, contact Kristen Brett, US Equestrian Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].

