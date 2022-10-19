Plans Underway for 2023 Robert Dover USEF Horsemastership Clinic Week Presented by Zen Elite Equestrian Center

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the 2023 Robert Dover USEF Horsemastership Clinic Week presented by Zen Elite Equestrian Center (RDHCW) will take place January 3-8, 2023, at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla. Twenty athletes will be invited to participate, including up to two wild card spots.
Invitations have been extended to the following athletes:
- The highest-placed U.S. individual medalists from the 2022 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) in the Young Rider and Junior divisions
- The highest-placed U.S. freestyle medalists from the 2022 NAYC in the Young Rider and Junior divisions
- Champion and Reserve Champion of the 2022 USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship
- Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2022 Dressage Seat Medal Finals (14-18 division).
- Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2022 Dressage Seat Medal Finals (13 and under division)
- Top three overall highest-placed athletes from the 2022 USEF Junior Dressage National Championship
- Top three overall highest-placed athletes from the 2022 USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship
- Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2022 USEF Children Dressage National Championship
- Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2022 USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship
To apply for a wild card spot, fill out the application here. The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. ET on November 7, 2022.
For more information, contact Kristen Brett, US Equestrian Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].
