Plans Underway for 2023 Robert Dover USEF Horsemastership Clinic Week Presented by Zen Elite Equestrian Center

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Oct 19, 2022, 12:00 PM EST

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the 2023 Robert Dover USEF Horsemastership Clinic Week presented by Zen Elite Equestrian Center (RDHCW) will take place January 3-8, 2023, at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla. Twenty athletes will be invited to participate, including up to two wild card spots.

 

Invitations have been extended to the following athletes:

 

  • The highest-placed U.S. individual medalists from the 2022 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) in the Young Rider and Junior divisions
  • The highest-placed U.S. freestyle medalists from the 2022 NAYC in the Young Rider and Junior divisions
  • Champion and Reserve Champion of the 2022 USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship
  • Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2022 Dressage Seat Medal Finals (14-18 division).
  • Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2022 Dressage Seat Medal Finals (13 and under division)
  • Top three overall highest-placed athletes from the 2022 USEF Junior Dressage National Championship
  • Top three overall highest-placed athletes from the 2022 USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship
  • Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2022 USEF Children Dressage National Championship
  • Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2022 USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

 

To apply for a wild card spot, fill out the application here. The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. ET on November 7, 2022.

 

For more information, contact Kristen Brett, US Equestrian Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].

 

