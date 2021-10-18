Plans Underway for 2022 Robert Dover USEF Horsemastership Clinic Week

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the 2022 Robert Dover USEF Horsemastership Clinic Week (RDHCW) will take place January 6-9, 2022, at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla. Twenty-four athletes will be invited to participate, including up to five wild card spots.

Invitations have been extended to the following athletes:

The highest-placed U.S. individual medalists from the 2021 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) in the Young Rider and Junior divisions.

The highest-placed U.S. freestyle medalists from the 2021 NAYC in the Young Rider and Junior divisions.

Champion and Reserve Champion of the 2021 USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship.

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2021 Dressage Seat Medal Finals (14-18 division).

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2021 Dressage Seat Medal Finals (13 and under division).

Top three overall highest-placed athletes from the 2021 USEF Junior Dressage National Championship.

Top three overall highest-placed athletes from the 2021 USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship.

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2021 USEF Children Dressage National Championship.

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2021 USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship.

To apply for a wild card spot, fill out the application here. The deadline for applications is 11:59pm, ET on November 5, 2021.

The RDHCW will be reviewed regularly in order to ensure it complies with current USEF and local COVID Guidelines.

For more information, contact Kristen Brett, US Equestrian Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected]

