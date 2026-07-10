Pennsylvania National Horse Show Set to Welcome Top Junior Athletes for 2026 Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships

Harrisburg, Pa. - Twenty-six athlete-and-horse combinations are set to arrive and begin competition for the 2026 Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships, hosted at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show, from October 8-10 in Harrisburg, Pa.

Clara Propp and Mistral van de Vogelzang | ©US Equestrian

The Junior Jumper National Championships have been a milestone in junior athletes' careers for more than a decade, offering the unique opportunity to compete against their peers as well as alongside teammates. Athletes experience the pressure and competitive atmosphere of a team format in the Prix des States, along with the camaraderie that comes with having teammates cheer them on.

The championships challenge athletes over three consecutive days of competition, contesting courses varying in height and complexity. The event features both an individual championship and a Prix des States team competition, modeled after a Nations Cup format. The first phase consists of a welcome class set to 1.35m in height, with faults converted to seconds. The results from Phase I will be converted into penalty points that will carry forward toward individual classification.

The Prix des States competition will see athletes compete for their respective USHJA zones in a modified Nations Cup format with two identical rounds set to 1.40m in height. The winning zone will receive the Francis Newbill Rowe Memorial Perpetual Trophy.

In the Individual Championship Phase III, the top 20 athlete horse combinations from Phases I and II will compete over a 1.40m Table II with time allowed. The Individual Champion will be the competitor with the lowest number of total penalties after Phases I, II, and III. In the event of equality of penalties for medals, a jump-off will be held over a shortened course in which time taken will decide between horses with equal faults. Ties for other than the top 3 medals will be decided by the time taken in Phase III. Additionally, the athlete that best exemplifies the American style of equitation, along with the respectful, dignified, and workmanlike manner of a true sportsman, will be awarded the William C. Steinkraus Style of Riding Award Perpetual Trophy.

Click here to view the 2026 Pennsylvania National Horse Show prize list.

Athletes and spectators are encouraged to purchase official Junior Jumper National Championship merchandise online prior to and during the event. Purchase your 2026 merchandise here.

Competition Information

Competition begins Thursday, October 8, at 6:30 p.m. ET in the Harrisburg Coliseum with the Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper Individual Phase I, followed by the $15,000 Turnham Green/USEF Prix des States and Individual Phase II at 6:10 p.m. ET on Friday, October 9. The champion will be crowned following the Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper Individual Phase III on October 10, starting at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the 2026 Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships live and on demand on the USEF Network, brought to you by Hollow Brook Wealth Management.

Website | Results | Schedule

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