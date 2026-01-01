Parker Peacock and Montverdi Win 2026 USEF/Valencia Saddlery Hunter Seat Medal Final

Harrisburg, Pa. - An exciting week of junior competition came to a close on Sunday at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show with the highly anticipated USEF/Valencia Saddlery Hunter Seat Medal Final. One hundred-and-fifty-five combinations contested the national championship, vying for the title over two rounds and a testing phase.

The 2026 course was designed by Kevin Holowack and judges Geoff Teall and Jennifer Bauersachs. Athletes were challenged over fences set to 3’6” in height that incorporated a track of wide oxers and bending lines, designed to showcase the highest level of equitation.

Parker Peacock and Montverdi | ©US Equestrian

“We all worked together for a long time to develop these courses,” said Teall. “I think we built for the top level of this sport which is a little more than I've done in the past, but with the influx of 3’3” competitions, I felt I could challenge the athletes more. The course was difficult, but we saw some phenomenal rounds.”

Twenty-five riders advanced to the second round, after which the top six athletes were asked to return to the Harrisburg Coliseum for testing to determine final placings. The test asked the competitors to demonstrate their technicality over a course that consisted of two counter-canter fences, a halt, hand gallop, and a closing circle.

Parker Peacock (Pfafftown, N.C.) and Montverdi, a 2013 Westphalian gelding (Verdi x Nabresse M) owned by Ashland Farms, delivered exceptional efforts in the opening two phases, earning top marks of 98 and 96 to put them in the leading position. The duo returned for the final test last in the order and capped their day with another impressive performance to secure the championship, scoring a 96 with a final average score of 96.5.

After finishing reserve champion a year ago, Peacock came back determined to climb one step higher on the podium.

“To be honest, it feels surreal,” she said. “This has been a dream of mine for a while now. My horse was outstanding across each round today.”

Montverdi was also recognized with the Doris H. Clark Memorial Perpetual Trophy , donated by Missy Clark as the best equitation horse of the competition, which came as no surprise to Peacock.

Parker Peacock and Montverdi | ©US Equestrian

“He deserves all the attention,” she said. “He wants to win just as much as I do. Every time he goes out, he gives me 100%. There’s a reason he’s the barn favorite, and I couldn’t be more grateful for him.”

Kaitlyn Linck (Clinton Corners, N.Y.) and Don Touch de Tiji Z, her own 2016 Zangersheide gelding (Don’t Touch Tiji Hero x Viva La Vida Hero Z) came in close second with an overall average of 96.

Linck entered round two in seventh place on a score of 95 and matched that effort to move into second place and earn a spot in the test. Her precision was rewarded with the highest testing score of 97 to secure second place on a final average of 96.

“I am really proud of myself and my horse for staying consistent and not letting the pressure get to us,” she said. “It’s really special to ride a horse I've brought along and spend so much time with.”

Taking third was Brooke Hagerty (Terrebonne, Ore.) and The Original, a 2014 Belgian Warmblood gelding (Diamant de Semilly x Jo Jo Do) owned by The Hagerty Family, with a final score of 92.5. Hagerty made an impressive climb from 10th to third, posting marks of 94 and 92 in the opening two rounds.

Hagerty noted she enjoyed the first course and felt it set her up well for the second and testing rounds.

“I really liked where in the order I went in for the first round,” she said. “I thought it was a great course for my horse. He has a big stride, and I was very confident I could go in and put in a good round.”

Athletes and trainers praised the introduction of the open numerical scoring system.

“The new format was well received by most,” trainer Stacia Madden said. “It gave the test the weight it deserved and there wasn’t a disadvantage to being the first rider in.”

The goal of the change, Teall explained, was to make things clearer for the athletes and all who were watching.

“It was a good and important direction to go,” Teall said. “From where we sat, it went much easier. We really evaluated the three rounds separately and then the numbers showed the class. Our hope is that it made things more transparent as far as the results themselves and how the class itself is weighted.”

Final results can be found here.

Rewatch the 2026 USEF/Valencia Saddlery Hunter Seat Medal Final on demand on the USEF Network The 2026 event coverage is brought to you by Hollow Brook Wealth Management. Not a member? Sign up for a FREE fan membership.

About the Pennsylvania National Horse Show

For 80 years, the Pennsylvania National Horse Show has welcomed top horses and riders from across the country and around the world for high-caliber hunter, jumper, and equitation competitions. Held at the historic Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pa., it is the longest-running indoor horse show of its kind in the United States. US Equestrian has recognized the championship event with the prestigious Heritage Competition classification. To learn more about the show, please visit PAnational.org.

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The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.